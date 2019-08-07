Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- The American Cancer Society is in need of more drivers to support their “Road to Recovery” Volunteer Program, which provides patients with free rides to treatment. Mission Delivery Program Manager Leah Contreras along with Volunteer Coordinator Karen Poole are here to tell us more, and what YOU can do to help. To learn more about volunteering for the Road to Recovery Program you can visit cancer.org/drive or call 1-800-227-2345.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY*}