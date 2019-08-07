Police: Beware of social-security phone scam targeting 804, 540 & 434 area codes

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are warning Virginia residents of a social-security scam targeting certain area codes throughout the Commonwealth.

The scam specifically targets numbers with 804, 540, and 434 area codes and involves a caller claiming that a social security number was compromised.

Police say that the Social Security Administration does not call to alert of such problems.

They advise that anyone who receives such a call should hang up and remember to never give out personal information.

