Manny Eats

Posted 10:36 am, August 7, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Private Chef Emmanuel Baiden is known for infusing rich flavors into his beautiful dishes. The talented chef made a return visit to our kitchen and walked us through how to create his slow roasted duck, paired with a peanut curry sauce and fingerling potatoes.

