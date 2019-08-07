Henrico students pump brains full of STEM knowledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Rising 1st through 5th graders in Henrico are spending their summer pumping their brains full of STEM knowledge.

"We do all sorts of stuff with animals and outdoor activities over the summer and today we're researching birds," teacher Brandon Wilson said.

It's the third year of the STEM program at four sites across the county. With a class size of under 15 students, the children get more individualized instruction.

In the 16-day program, students participate in a 30-minute explore class rotating to different classrooms and a variety of topics.

What these students learn in this summer program will give them a leg up when school starts this fall.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs Wednesday on CBS 6.