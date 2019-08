× Firefighter injured in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – A Chesterfield County firefighter is recovering from heat exhaustion Wednesday morning.

That firefighter was injured while working a house fire in the 1700 block of Jaunoak Dr.

Firefighters responded to the home around 12:45 a.m. for a dryer fire, but when they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the first and second floor of the home.

Officials say all three adults living there managed to escape unharmed.