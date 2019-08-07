× Man seriously injured after argument escalates to shooting in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Amelia County are searching for a suspect after an argument early Wednesday morning escalated into a shooting that left one man with serious injuries.

The Amelia Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at a residence on Amelia Springs Road in the Jetersville area at 2019 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 39-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. The man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threating injuries.

Deputies say the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and the suspect. The victim did not know the suspect’s name, according to deputies, who are working to identify the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s, medium build, with dark brown hair. Deputies say the suspect’s clothing description and direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information please contact Amelia Crime Solvers (804-561-5200) or the Sheriff’s Office (804-561-2118). There is no other information to release at this time.