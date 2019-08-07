× 14th Annual Filipino Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — The 14th Annual Filipino Food Festivals returns this year with a look at the culture and cuisine of the Philippines.

In addition to authentic Filipino foods, enjoy cultural performances, entertainment and live bands performing throughout the day, health screenings, kids activities and just two days of fun. Admission is free, just pay as you go for food and drinks. For more information call 804-262-7315 or visit https://filipinofestival.org/

Event Details:

14th Annual Filipino Food Festival

Friday 8/9, 5 PM- 10 PM

Saturday 8/10, 10 AM- 10 PM

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

8200 Woodman Road