11th Annual Back to School Rally

Posted 10:34 am, August 7, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va – Shonda Harris-Muhammed from the Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. & Markeia Johnson from Sonabank joined us to talk about the 2019 Back to School rally to collect school supplies for local students in need. Shonda’s organization is celebrating 11 years of serving the community!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.