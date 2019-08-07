11th Annual Back to School Rally

RICHMOND, Va – Shonda Harris-Muhammed from the Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. & Markeia Johnson from Sonabank joined us to talk about the 2019 Back to School rally to collect school supplies for local students in need. Shonda’s organization is celebrating 11 years of serving the community!
