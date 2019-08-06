Woman fighting for life after Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday evening.

Police arrived at the 700 block of South Crater Rd. in Petersburg around 9 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Crime Insider sources say that an argument inside the 7/11 convenience store spilled out into the parking lot. ending with shots being fired.

The woman was rushed to VCU Medical Center where she is fighting for her life.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

