Toe-Tapping Music for a Day at The Races

RICHMOND, Va- “Big Boss Combo” is an accomplished bluegrass based band that have performed all over the country at popular events, including the CMT awards. They made their debut on “Virginia This Morning” and performed “Molly and Tenbrooks” and “Going to The Races”. Musicians include Malcolm Pulley, Randy Litton, Bill Lux, Jim Skelding, and Chris Fuller. For More Information visit www.pulleytunes.com. See below for information on their upcoming gig:

Event Details:

Friday 8/9

9pm-12am

River City Roll

939 Myers Street

Richmond, VA