RRHA resident fed up with water leaking from ceiling, roach infestation: ‘It’s nasty’

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the past six months, Jacqueline McQuinn has been bouncing from house to house. She says deplorable conditions inside of her RRHA apartment on Afton Avenue are the reason why.

McQuinn tells CBS 6 Problem Solvers that the water pouring out of the walls and ceiling are from pipes that need to be fixed.

She says she started having issues when maintenance crews had to go in through her wall to address pipe and water issues that her neighbor was having. That neighbor has been relocated.

“It's a problem when you have water leaking from the cracks of the walls. There are holes in my walls,” she explained.

McQuinn says things only got worse.

Her kitchen ceiling was patched up with a piece of plywood. She says it does nothing to stop the water from raining down inside her kitchen.

“So, it’s literally raining in your kitchen?” asked CBS 6 Problem Solver Shelby Brown.

“Yes,” said McQuinn. “And it's coming from the cracks by the tub upstairs... they didn't fix it. They said they did. It’s been four times they came out... this is what's happening.”

McQuinn says her skin crawls whenever she goes into the apartment, saying a roach infestation happened after the walls were left open.

“Look at this… They're everywhere,” said McQuinn pointing at a roach infestation. “And they're telling me I have to call pest control. Why do I have to call pest control?”

She says she just wants RRHA to move her.

“It's disgusting. It's infested with roaches, but you keep me here. You moved this lady next door and all the roaches come into my home. It's nasty,” she added.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers contacted the City of Richmond after finding water running from the building, covering the yard and sidewalk. A crew came to shut off the meter.

Brown shared McQuinn's videos and concerns with Charles Williams, at RRHA who came out to speak with her.

McQuinn is now being moved to a hotel immediately and Williams says she'll ultimately be relocated to another property that's in better condition.

As for the pipe issues in McQuinn's building, Williams says RRHA will make it a priority. In the meantime, they are relocating all three families that have been living in her building.

No word on how long that repair project will take.

