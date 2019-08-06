OO – It’s Burgoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Now it’s time to get things cooking with a Popular Race Day Creation called Burgoo. Traditional Burgoo was made using whatever meats and vegetables were available, including raccoon. Executive and Personal Chef Tammy Brawleyfeatured her version. For more information on the services that Chef Tammy provides at The Green Kitchen Richmond, you can visit the location at 314 N. 25th Street. Give her a call at 804-687-7099 or visit on line at www.greenkitchenrichmond.com

Recipe:

Kentucky Burgoo

Yields: 6 to 10 servings

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3-4 pounds pork shoulder or country ribs, cut into large pieces (3 to 4 inches wide)

2-3 pounds chuck roast, stew meat, or other inexpensive cut of beef, cut into large pieces (3 to 4 inches wide)

3-5 chicken legs or thighs (bone-in)

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

5 garlic cloves, chopped

2 large russet potatoes, peeled and medium-diced

2 cups diced okra

1 quart chicken stock or broth

1 quart beef stock or broth

1 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 cups frozen corn

2 cups frozen lima beans

3/4 cup Kentucky bourbon

Salt and pepper

Tabasco for serving

Brown the meats: Heat vegetable oil on medium-high heat in a large soup pot (at least 8 quart size). Salt the meats well on all sides. When the oil is shimmering hot, working in batches brown all the meats.

Do not crowd the pan or the meat will steam and not brown well. Do not move the meat while browning a side. Let the meat pieces get well seared.

Remove the browned meats to a bowl.

Add the onions, carrots, celery and green pepper to the pot and brown them. If necessary, add a little more oil to the pot.

After a few minutes of cooking, sprinkle salt over the vegetables.

When the vegetables are well browned, add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more, until fragrant.

Add back the meats, and the chicken and beef broths and the tomatoes, stir to combine. Bring to a simmer, cover, reduce the heat and simmer gently for 2 hours.

Remove the meat pieces, strip from bones, cut into smaller pieces, return to pot: Uncover and remove the meat pieces. Strip the chicken off the bone and discard skin if you want.

Break the larger pieces of meat into smaller, more manageable pieces. The reason you did not do this at first is because the meats stay juicier when they cook in larger pieces.

Return all the meat pieces to the pot and bring it up to a strong simmer.

Add potatoes and okra to the stew and cook until done, about 30-45 minutes.

Add the Worcestershire sauce, mix well and taste.