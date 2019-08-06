National Night Out: Where events are taking place across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s a great night to be out! Police departments from across Central Virginia will join forces will neighbors Tuesday evening to celebrate National Night Out.

The annual campaign is designed to strengthen neighborhoods and promote police-community relations. The initiative was created in 1984 with the aim of bringing police and neighbors together to reduce crime in their communities.

There are more than 100 parties scheduled in the City of Richmond alone. Many neighborhoods will have block parties, festivals, parades and cookouts

“They start at 5 until dusk,” Richmond Police Sgt. Tish Edmonds. “It’s so much love and resources in the City of Richmond that I don’t think many people really know about. Come out, meet, have those conversations.”

Police say the celebration gives residents the opportunity to have some fun with the men and women who police their streets and build relationships that will hopefully help investigators solve crimes quickly.

To see a full list of Richmond locations, click here.

Here is a list of National Night Out events throughout Central Virginia:

Chesterfield County

There are about 130 registered Chesterfield County block parties. For a complete list, click here.

Henrico County

Hanover County

Hopewell

New Kent

Goochland

Prince George

37.540725 -77.436048