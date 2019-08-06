× Marie Kondo admits her own home can get a little messy

The best thing Marie Kondo reveals in a new profile is that she’ll let her own home get a bit unorganized.

Even if that means her version of unorganized is still way more organized than most of us, it’s nice to hear that the queen of tidying does not achieve — or seek — perfection.

Kondo “readily admits that the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband, Takumi Kawahara, and their two daughters (ages 3 and 4) isn’t always immaculate,” according to a new profile on the author and tidying expert by Better Homes & Gardens.

“To be honest, my situation has changed since I was single,” she said through a translator. “I’ve let go of needing to maintain a perfect home all the time.”

The author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and star of Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” said it’s mostly due to being busy.

“Being pressed for time is common for all of us,” she said. “You just have to accept the fact that you don’t have a lot of time and that it’s OK.”

The article goes on to describe her lifelong obsession with tidying, and her process of kneeling in her client’s home in order to get a sense of the space she’s working in. She instructs her clients to say goodbye to an item if it no longer serves them. Anything that stays should “spark joy.”

Kondo moved her family to California three years ago to expand her company, KonMari Media.