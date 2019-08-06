RICHMOND, Va- Great friend of the show and Baking Expert Favi Roop is back with some classic race day favorites.. whether you are at The Kentucky Derby or Colonial Downs, these are always a hit! Favi made some scrumptious Kentucky Bourbon Balls and Mint Julep Cupcakes.
Kentucky Bourbon Balls and Mint Julep Cupcakes
-
Grilled Goodness in the Garden
-
Classic Racetrack Looks
-
“Must Have” Dishes at the 1609 Club
-
‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Zucchini Lasagna
-
“I’ll Always Love My Momma”
-
-
‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Cornbread Peach Cobbler
-
Boozy cupcake shop ‘Tipsy Cupcakes’ opens in Carytown
-
Island inspired cuisine from Perch RVA
-
‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Pineapple Upside Cake
-
~Beet it~ with Chef CoCo
-
-
Cupcake Shooters from Lush Cupcakes
-
HOMELAND returns to Richmond, tourism chief confirms on ‘Eat It, Virginia!’ podcast
-
Ooh Ahh Chocolate Almond Butter Bars