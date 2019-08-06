Giddyup!  LIVE Horse Racing is Back!

Posted 12:19 pm, August 6, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va- Colonial Downs, located in New Kent, Virginia off interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg, has a legendary history of thoroughbred flat racing with the best turf track in the country. Here to tell us about Colonial Downs 2019 Thoroughbred season is Jill Byrner, The VP of Racing Operations at Colonial Downs. Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Down Parkway in New Kent, VA  23124.  You can give them a call at 804-966-7223 or visit them on line at  www.colonialdowns.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS RACETRACK*}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.