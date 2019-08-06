Firearm training businesses seeing uptick in customers following mass shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. -- For Virginians, images of violence following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio come on the heels of the Commonwealth's own tragedy on May 31st, when a disgruntled employee opened fire at a Virginia Beach municipal building killing 12 people.

The shootings have sparked a range of emotions from sadness to shock and outrage, and in some cases, they have prompted ordinary citizens to take action to protect themselves.

David Van Buren, a former member of the Richmond Swat Team, says his gun safety and seminar business has seen an uptick in interest. Van Buren runs T.A.C. Solutions, a business providing firearms training, concealed carry classes and seminars on surviving active shooter scenarios.

"When we have those happen we see a peak in numbers," Van Buren says. "There's a couple of reasons why. One is people are afraid that they're going to be legislated out of their permits or being able to protect themselves, and the other one is- it finally strikes home to them that they need to protect themselves."

Van Buren says his clients range in ages, races and political backgrounds, but recently he says he's seen an uptick in the 60 plus age group.

"Sometimes I get people who come in and they don't even know if they want a gun yet. What they want to do is come in and know what does the law say? What can I do? How can I protect myself?"

Several corporations have also hired T.A.C. Solutions to offer safety tips to employees. The average cost of a tactical concealed carry permit class is $65. Professional firearms training and surviving an active shooter seminar usually ranges from $55 to $80.

Van Buren says it's important that people educate themselves about the law and get proper training if they decide to purchase a firearm. He says a knee jerk reaction to buy a gun, can be costly.

"There are so many misconceptions out there and unfortunately if you make a bad decision with a weapon and take someone's life or wound them, you're looking at 20 years to life and there's no excuse for not knowing," Van Buren says. "Get the education, get into a class to learn the law...and then once you do that and decide yes, I'm going to get a gun, get trained."