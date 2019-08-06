Talking Instagram and SponCon with VA Foodie

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!



RICHMOND, Va. — In a special live podcast recorded during a Real Local RVA meeting, Georgiana Dearing with VA Foodie spoke with Scott and Robey about how she grew her social media presence, some do’s and don’t’s of Instagram marketing, and changes she has seen with sponsored content. Back Pocket Provisions and Peg’s Salt are also featured in this bonus episode.

