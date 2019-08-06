Duck Donuts waddles away from Willow Lawn
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Willow Lawn has lost one of its sweet spots.
Duck Donuts on Sunday closed its store at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Unit 130, leaving the chain with only one Richmond-area location.
The company made its closure official on Facebook with a post to its Richmond page, stating the group was “unable to come to an equitable agreement that would work for our team.”
A note announcing the closure was posted in the door.
