Duck Donuts waddles away from Willow Lawn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Willow Lawn has lost one of its sweet spots.

Duck Donuts on Sunday closed its store at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Unit 130, leaving the chain with only one Richmond-area location.

The company made its closure official on Facebook with a post to its Richmond page, stating the group was “unable to come to an equitable agreement that would work for our team.”

A note announcing the closure was posted in the door.

