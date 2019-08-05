× VSP seek public’s help in hit-and-run that left cyclist seriously injured

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in Westmoreland County on July 14, 2019.

A woman was riding her bicycle on Ridge Road (Route 205) at approximately 8:10 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle left the scene of the crash, according to police.

Witnesses described the vehicle as an older model blue sedan. A passenger-side mirror was left at the scene and according to part numbers is police believe the car involved is a 1995-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier.

The victim in the crash was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police says the hit-and-run incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact them by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.