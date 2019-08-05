Track Storms in Virginia

Stationary storms producing torrential rain, frequent lightning

Posted 5:20 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, August 5, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Scattered thunderstorms will continue through mid-evening as upper-level energy moves over a very humid air mass in place over Virginia. Locally heavy rainfall can be expected with any storms that develop, as the movement of storms will be very slow. Scroll down for live updates. Track storms here.

