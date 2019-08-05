× Help fill 15,000 backpacks for students before the first day of school

RICHMOND, Va. — School in Richmond starts the Tuesday after Labor Day. Now you can help make sure Richmond students are ready for the first day.

VCU Alumni and Communities in School (CIS) are partnering with the goal to fill 15,000 backpacks with school supplies for Richmond students.

The Ultimate Backpack presented by CoStar Group school supply and backpack drive will take place on August 14, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m..at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Ownby Lane in Richmond.

Ways to Give:

1. Participants can drop off donated backpacks or any school supplies from the supply list below to Hardywood Brewery (Downtown)

2. You can make a monetary donation and we will purchase the needed supplies. These donations will help us purchase school supplies at a discount and fill any gaps not covered by the community.

Please contact Timmy Nguyen at VCU if you have any questions.

Needed school supplies include:

• Composition notebooks

• Crayons

• Erasers

• Folders

• Glue stick

• Highlighter

• Loose leaf paper

• Markers

• Pen & pencils

• Pencil pouch

• Scissors (blunt tip)

• Spiral notebooks