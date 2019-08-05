Nikki-Dee Ray surprises employees of Jonah L. Larrick Student Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For this week's edition of CBS 6 Gives, Nikki-Dee Ray surprised employees of Jonah L. Larrick Student Center and Dining Hall at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Nikki-Dee thanked the employees for their help working with kids suffering from visual impairments and blindness.

Over the course of three weeks, the employees made sure the kids received the food they needed and had healthy meals.

Nikki-Dee gave each employee gift cards as well as CBS 6 swag bags, including Walter The Weather Dog mugs.

"The only condition is that you have to spend these gift cards on yourself," Nikki-Dee said.

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.