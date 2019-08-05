Fiery tractor-trailer explosion at Virginia truck stop caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A fiery tractor-trailer explosion was caught on camera early Monday morning at a Brunswick County rest stop.

Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, the cab portion of a tractor-trailer parked at the Davis Travel Center at 12461 Old Stage Rd in Warfield burst into flames.

Emergency responders from Alberta and Brunswick County, Virginia responded and were able to put out the fire within thirty minutes, a witness confirms.

No injuries were reported in the explosion.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.