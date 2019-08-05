× Missing Richmond firefighter found dead

RICHMOND, Va. — Missing Richmond firefighter Daniel Lewis has died, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

“It is with great sadness that the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services acknowledges the death of one of its members,” Richmond Fire spokesperson

Lt. Chris Armstrong said. “Last night the Richmond Fire Department received notification that Firefighter Daniel Lewis had been found deceased. The Fire Department expresses its condolences to the family of Daniel Lewis.”

Lewis, a 30-year-old firefighter with Fire Station 15 in Richmond, was reported missing to the Newport News Police Department on Monday, July 29. Lewis would commute from Newport News to Richmond for work.

Details around his death were not immediately released.

“Richmond Fire and Emergency Services ask that all honor the dignity and privacy of the family during this difficult time,” the Richmond Fire spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.