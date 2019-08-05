Amelia Couple subdues home invasion suspect at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- A man and a woman are behind bars in Amelia County after breaking into a home - and then being subdued by the homeowners until police arrives.

In a quiet section of Amelia County early Saturday morning, an Amelia County couple, whose names are not being revealed to protect their identity, awoke to the sound of their dogs barking before hearing unknown voices inside of their house.

"Initially we heard the dogs barking, going crazy," the male homeowner said. "and then I heard a voice."

According to his girlfriend, he then yelled 'Who's in my house?" and received a response that confirmed their worse fears.

"When we heard somebody yell back, that was the scary moment," the woman said.

She then grabbed a gun and handed it to her boyfriend while calling 911.

"I could see a grown man at the bottom of my stairwell again pleading, asking for help," the man said.

The couple then held him at gunpoint until the Sheriff's Office arrived on scene.

The couple would later learn that the suspect drove a stolen car into their shed before entering the home.

"We had a car, what we found out was a stolen car come through, I guess he pulled the emergency brake and crashed into the shed here," she said. "I think it was a random incident but I'm happy and proud of the way we handled it."