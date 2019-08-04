Viral water gun fight heads to DC: ‘It’s STILL mad hot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The three VCU grads behind that trending video of sidewalk water gun fights in Richmond last weekend has taken the phenomenon to Washington, D.C.

The trio's latest video had amassed 4.1 million views late Sunday since its posting Saturday morning.

"It’s STILL mad hot. So we bought FOUR water guns, filled them up, and walked up to people and tossed them one.... just to see if they were down for a quick water gun fight..... let’s see happened 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♂️ (PT 2)"

It’s STILL mad hot. So we bought FOUR water guns, filled them up, and walked up to people and tossed them one.... just to see if they were down for a quick water gun fight..... let’s see happened 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♂️ (PT 2) pic.twitter.com/n8JuABRguR — Josh Roth 🔫🔫🔫 (@_jRoth) August 3, 2019

The video shows a group of young men running up to strangers, tossing them a water gun and then asking the other person to fire first.

The VCU grads, who met doing creative projects at the university, told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns they were blown away by the response to their first video, which has been viewed more than 3.7 million times.

The VCU grads, who met doing creative projects at the university, told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns they were blown away by the response to their first video, which has been viewed more than 3.7 million times.

Hallelujah said the trio first came up with the idea while the River City was grappling with the extreme heat.

"Hey, guess what. It’s hot outside," Hallelujah said. "What do people need right now? Hydration. What’s the best way to hydrate people?"

Roth admitted he was initially hesitant about the idea.

"When he presented this idea to me, I was like, ‘Bro, I am not walking around with super soakers and spraying people,'" Roth remembered. "I’m not doing it because people are not going to respond. They’re not going to do that, and I don’t want to make anyone upset."

Roth said the experiment blew him away when the first person responded by grabbing the super soaker and firing back. Their mission as "joy makers" was a hit.

Hallelujah said the camera helped people relax.

"The perfect thing is to not discriminate, because you don’t know who you can make smile," Hallelujah said. "So we chose anybody and everybody. We came up to them, tossed them the water gun, and said, Let’s get it!’"

It was mad hot. So we bought 2 water guns, filled them up, and walked up to people and tossed them one.... just to see if they were down for a quick water gun fight..... let’s see happened 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Kcnu1gmFGK — Josh Roth 🔫🔫🔫 (@_jRoth) July 27, 2019

'You don’t know who you can make smile'

Robinson said when someone sees a water gun, their response is immediate.

"You throw it on the ground they’re like, 'Oh give it to me!" Robinson said. "Right, we got the bright ones for a reason."

Hallelujah said the group's mission was to spread "joy and happiness."

"We wanted to show people that you don’t have to go into public disrupt and cause chaos," Hallelujah said. "You don’t have to go and spray bullets. You can go ahead and spray something as harmless as water and change the whole entire culture."

Roth added that their "joy soakers" could completely totally change somebody’s day.

"Somebody could be going through a horrible day and the next thing you know there’s a water gun in front of them, and they say, 'You know what... Today, let’s have a water gun fight and let loose for five minutes,'" Roth said.

Robinson said viral success should remind folks to "lighten up and have fun.

"Each day your get 24 hours," Roth said. "You choose how you make those 24 hours. "

"You don’t have to sell drugs, sex, money, you can just sell God’s joy."

On going viral: 'My phone is blowing up'

"We shot it a week ago. Let’s just throw it on Twitter and see what happens," Roth said.

The group was stunned by the response on Twitter.

"I didn’t even look. He called me this morning," Robinson said. "Yeah, it was just like, boom, boom, boom and boom."

"I was like, 'Yo, my phone is blowing up right now!" Roth said.

"It’s crazy, because I walk up to people like, 'Hey, retweet my video.' And they’ve already seen it," Hallelujah said.

The group said they are planning to release more content soon.