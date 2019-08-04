Amount of daylight decreasing rapidly

RICHMOND, Va. — August 4 marks the first day since early May with under 14 hours of daylight.

During the month of August, we lose about two minutes of daylight every day, which adds up to 62 minutes lost for the entire month.

Back on the first day of Summer, we had 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

By the autumnal equinox in September, the amount of daylight will total just over 12 hours. The period from August 1 until September 23 represents about two hours of lost daylight.

The lowest amount of daylight occurs on the winter solstice. Sunrise is 7:20 a.m. and the sunset is 4:54 p.m. EST. (We “fall back” to Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, November 3).

The total daylight on the first day of winter is 9 hours and 34 minutes. Daylight begins to increase again in late December.

