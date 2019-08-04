Ammunition explodes during Richmond garage fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a Southside garage and carport Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched to a home on Columbia Street in the Windsor neighborhood just after 10:30.
Fire officials said the homeowner reported ammunition was being stored in the shed and that it sounded like it was exploding.
The fire was marked under control a little over 20 minutes later after crews arrived.
No injuries were reported.
A nearby home was not damaged.
Investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.