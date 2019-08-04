Ammunition explodes during Richmond garage fire

Police ID victims, gunman in Dayton mass shooting
RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a Southside garage and carport Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Columbia Street in the Windsor neighborhood just after 10:30.

Fire officials said the homeowner reported ammunition was being stored in the shed and that it sounded like it was exploding.

The fire was marked under control a little over 20 minutes later after crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

A nearby home was not damaged.

Investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

