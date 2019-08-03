Police: Arkansas man smashed Yorkshire Terrier’s head against wall, kicked it in ribs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville man said he injured his wife’s Yorkshire Terrier by smashing the animal’s head against a brick wall and kicking it several times in the ribs, according to police.

Charles Clark Wright, 36, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated animal cruelty.

Wright’s wife came home July 23 to find Momo, her 6-year-old Yorkie, “barely responsive” with “bruising around his eye and an abrasion to the back of his head,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Veterinarians at Sugar Creek Animal Hospital in Bentonville found Momo had a “large fracture to the back of (his) skull slightly above the spine” and broken ribs that were healing.

The vets added the injury “would have caused substantial pain to Momo that would have lasted until treated,” according to the affidavit.

As of Friday afternoon, Momo was recovering well and still had all his mental faculties intact, according to Dr. Doug Parker with Sugar Creek Animal Hospital.

Parker said Momo is still somewhat shaky when he walks but has made “remarkable strides.”

Wright provided no reason to his wife about why he smashed Momo’s head. He declined to make a statement to Bentonville police.

A child at the residence said Wright took Momo from his kennel the day of the injury. The child said Wright went outside, where he heard Momo yelp, before Wright returned with the dog and put him in the kennel, according to the affidavit.

Wright did apologize to his wife, however, saying “he didn’t mean to” injure Momo.

Wright is free on bond. He’s due Sept. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court.