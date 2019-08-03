Multiple people killed in El Paso mall shooting; suspect in custody

Person stabbed on Richmond’s Southside

Posted 7:17 pm, August 3, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a stabbing on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Lynhaven Avenue just before 4:35 p.m.

Police said the victim, who was stabbed by someone they knew, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Additionally, police said the victim was uncooperative in helping identify the suspect.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

