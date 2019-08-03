Oklahoma dog badly burned in ‘malicious attack,’ owner says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A Yukon dog was badly burned in what the owner is calling a malicious attack.

“We thought we were gonna lose her when we first found her,” owner Carrie Reddick said.

The 12-year-old rescue dog has a lot of life left in her, but on Tuesday night, Claire’s owner said someone tried to take that life away.

“There was skin missing. It looked horrible. She was bloody and she was breathing heavy,” Reddick said.

Claire has a doggie door that allows her to come and go outside as she pleases. Reddick said when she got home from class, she found Claire in the yard, horrifically injured. The entire back side of her body was covered in burn marks.

“It’s like whatever they dumped on her, it dripped on her stomach and down to her leg,” Reddick said. “I thought someone deliberately did it. I really did. There’s a lot of sick people out there.”

Claire was rescued nearly 10 years ago after Reddick said someone broke into her home.

Since then, Claire has become a true member of the family, providing comfort and a sense of safety.

“She’s sweet. She’s loving. If you lay with her, she’s really sweet and she gets up in your bed,” Reddick’s son, Braden, said.

Reddick said she thinks someone entered her yard by hopping over the chain link fence. Now the family is afraid to let their dogs outside alone. They also want justice.

“I hope someone finds out so they don’t do it to anybody else’s animal,” Reddick said. “If they’re willing to do this, then it scares me what else you’ll do to anybody else. It’s just anger. I’m very angry.”

Reddick said she called 911 when this happened but police never came. Animal control ended up responding and filing a report.