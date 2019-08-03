Police kick off National Night Out with 110 parties across Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department celebrated the kick off to the annual National Night Out event, the biggest city-wide party of the year in which city residents are invited to participate, on Saturday.

"We have ambulances, of course the police department, 911 center, and the sheriff's department," Richmond Police Sgt. Tish Edmonds said.

The kick off was held at Walmart on Sheila Lane, but the actual party is Tuesday, Aug. 6.

"We have 110 parties right now that are all over the City of Richmond. They start at 5 until dusk," Sgt. Edmonds explained. "It's so much love and resources in the City of Richmond that I don't think many people really know about. Come out, meet, have those conversations."

Some people like Priscilla Cochran, made it a point to make this type of connection with law enforcement.

"Well my grandson is a little bit nervous around police and I'm not sure why," Cochran said. "They took him around and showed him the swat truck, their equipment and everything."

After a few minutes of spending time out with the officers, Cochran's grandson had a different outlook.

"I think he's a little bit more comfortable now, he`s a little bit more relaxed," Cochran said.

Sgt. Edmonds said the event aims to "give crime a going away party."

"It's a night that everyone gets together," Sgt. Edmonds said. "The citizens can come out with their block parties, their cookouts."

