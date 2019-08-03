College-bound students awarded money for ‘unforgotten’ education cost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- College-bound students collected more than $52,000 in scholarships Saturday afternoon in Richmond.

Fifty-two students received $1,000 to cover their books during the 16th annual KLM Scholarship Foundation awards.

Founder Kimberley Martin and her husband Gary Martin told WTVR CBS 6 in 2017 that the scholarships are lifesavers for students.

"We were struggling college students, and found out that just tuition is one cost. Room and board is another cost. But an unforgotten cost is books scholarships, so Kim had the vision," Gary Martin said. "And the cost of books continues to escalate every year and this is an opportunity to try and fund and make education more affordable..."

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud partner of this endeavor. And our own Candace Burns was emcee at the event.

For more information on how you can help, visit www.klmfoundation.org.