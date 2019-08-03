Back-to-School Expo Saturday at Regency is today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Champion Brewing to close in downtown Richmond

Posted 1:07 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:08PM, August 3, 2019

The Charlottesville-based brewery will close its downtown location by the end of the year. (Mike Platania)

RICHMOND, Va. — A Charlottesville-based brewery is getting ready to close its local taproom.

Champion Brewing Co. plans to close its Richmond location at 401 E. Grace St. after a nearly three-year run there.

The brewery, which opened its flagship location in Charlottesville in 2012, signed a three-year lease on the Richmond space in late 2016. Champion President Hunter Smith confirmed it will not be renewing its lease. He did not specify when the taproom will close.

