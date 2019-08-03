× Champion Brewing to close in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Charlottesville-based brewery is getting ready to close its local taproom.

Champion Brewing Co. plans to close its Richmond location at 401 E. Grace St. after a nearly three-year run there.

The brewery, which opened its flagship location in Charlottesville in 2012, signed a three-year lease on the Richmond space in late 2016. Champion President Hunter Smith confirmed it will not be renewing its lease. He did not specify when the taproom will close.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

