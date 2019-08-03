El Paso mall shooting: 20 killed, 26 injured

Man wounded in Northside shooting

Posted 10:30 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, August 3, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded on Richmond’s Northside Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Pollock Street in the city’s Providence Park neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was available at last check, but police said they may have additional information later tonight.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

