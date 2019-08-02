Trio wanted after Grey Goose vodka stolen from Shockoe Bottom ABC Store

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public help to identify three people wanted for questioning a shoplifting case at the Virginia ABC Store in Shockoe Bottom last week.

Officers were called to the Virginia ABC Store in the 2000 block of East Main Street for the report of shoplifting at 2:05 p.m. on on Wednesday, July 24.

“When police arrived, the employee told officers that two unknown females had entered the store and stole two bottles of Grey Goose vodka. The victim stated one of the suspects distracted the employee while the other stole the alcohol. The two then left the store.

Police said the first suspect was last seen wearing a grey Nike t-shirt, black leggings and dark brown sandals. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black Levi’s t-shirt, white jeans that were ripped, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identities of these suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous