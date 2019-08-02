Realtor uses dinosaurs to stage home after life throws Midlothian couple ‘curveball’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- They thought they were going to be living in the area a lot longer, but after a promotion and a job transfer, Brian and Amy Mullins of Midlothian are moving to Charlotte and placing their home back on the market.

"Work kind of threw us a curveball," said Brian Mullins. "We're currently in Charlotte looking for a new home."

With the help of their realtor and friend, Sonya Boatwright, an idea was hatched over beers at a local brewery about how to have some fun with what was a stressful situation.

"The first couple photos are just of the house," exclaimed Boatwright. "And then they keep clicking and then they see that first dinosaur photo and they get really excited and they keep clicking trying to find them all."

There are dinosaurs in the kitchen, watching the news and in the bedroom. The three friends said they had a blast during the photo shoot and when Amy had to take their kids to an appointment, Boatwright stepped right in for a picture in the backyard.

"I stepped into the dinosaur costume," Boatwright said. "So I'm in there. It was difficult to get in the hammock."

While they're surprised for the attention the photos are getting their listing, the Mullins are happy to share a laugh with the city they will miss.

"Richmond has probably been our favorite place to live," Amy Mullins said. "I mean if we gave a little back by having someone have a good laugh at us, you know, it's been worth it."

An open house will take place this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and there may be a special guest.

Click here to view the listing.

