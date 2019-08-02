3-year-old boy shot to death in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot to death Friday morning in Colonial Heights.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Bruce Avenue for a report of a child shot at approximately 6:45 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 3-year-old boy who had a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BREAKING: Terrible news to report this morning. Colonial Heights Police confirm a 3 year old is dead after he was shot. Police say they got the call around 6:45 a.m., then found the boy at a home on Bruce Ave. — this is a look at the scene now. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/pofofN8bU7 — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) August 2, 2019

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a woman with the child. The woman identified herself as his mother and was hysterical, according to Colonial Heights Police Captain William Anspach.

Police say they are in the preliminary stages of determining what happened but say they are not looking for a suspect and there is no danger to the public.

A medical examiner is in route to the home.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.