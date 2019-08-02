3-year-old boy shot to death in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot to death Friday morning in Colonial Heights.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Bruce Avenue for a report of a child shot at approximately 6:45 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 3-year-old boy who had a single gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a woman with the child. The woman identified herself as his mother and was hysterical, according to Colonial Heights Police Captain William Anspach.
Police say they are in the preliminary stages of determining what happened but say they are not looking for a suspect and there is no danger to the public.
A medical examiner is in route to the home.
