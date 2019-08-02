Police ID 3-year-old boy shot to death; Colonial Heights neighbors ‘heartbroken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot to death Friday morning in Colonial Heights.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Bruce Avenue for a report of a child shot at 6:45 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Avion Talley suffering form a single gunshot wound.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a woman with the child. The woman identified herself as his mother and was hysterical, according to Colonial Heights Police Captain William Anspach.

Neighbor Talite Hooper, who lives next door, said she would often see the little boy outside playing.

"He’s a baby. Three, three, three -- little bitty sweet thing," said Hooper. "Heartbreaking, heartbreaking I immediately start praying. Start praying over the mother, the father, and the child -- just praying over everyone. Everybody was just laid out in the road -- just laid out in the street."

Police said they are in the preliminary stages of determining what happened but say they are not looking for a suspect and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story