Arrest expected ‘soon’ after suspect shoots car with 2 women, 3 children inside, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said no one was injured after a person shot at a car with two women and three children inside on Richmond's East End Thursday night.

Officers were called the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for a vehicle crash and reported gunfire just before 9:30 p.m.

"To escape, the driver turned onto the 1900 block of Redd Street where the vehicle crashed," Gene Lepley with Richmond Police said. "None of the occupants were struck by gunfire nor injured in the crash."

Crime Insider sources said at least two men were seen running from the scene of a car crash and reported gunfire.

"Responding RPD officers were able to locate the driver of vehicle," Lepley said.

Police credited "good information" in developing a suspect and said an arrest is expected soon.