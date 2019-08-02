× A-List Weekend Events: Back-to-School Expo at Regency, Dragon Boat Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Regency is excited to hold its 3rd Annual Back-to-School Expo at Regency on Saturday, August 3 from 10am-3pm.

Regency is partnering with CBS6, Richmond Family Magazine and Bounce 2 the Moon on this year’s event. WTVR Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray will sign autographs from 11a.m. to 1p.m. and she will hand out goody bags to the first 500 people who donate a school supply. Details at www.wtvr.com

Festival of Cheese Showcase & Cheese Sale Saturday, August 3, 6:00 – 9:00pm,

Greater Richmond Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A & B. Sample winning cheeses and select others from the 1,950+ cheeses entered into ACS’s prestigious Annual Judging & Competition. The Cheese Sale, among America’s largest, will offer 1,000+ artisan, specialty, and farmstand cheeses for purchase at 50-75% off retail prices – including cheeses you won’t ever find in your local grocer’s case. Tickets on sale at bit.ly/FestCheese.

The Washington Redskins annual Fan Appreciation Day Saturday, August 3, 11a.m. – 4p.m.

at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center; get up close and personal with your favorite Redskins players; get autographs after practice ends at 3 PM; New this year is the Fanatics retail store; Redskins Gold members will be able to purchase Fanatics merchandise at a discounted rate; family-friendly activities including face painting, a Play 60 gym and inflatables and the First Ladies of Football will perform throughout the day. Details visit https://www.redskins.com/schedule/event-calendar/fan-appreciation-day

11th Annual St. Elizabeth Jazz & Food Festival, Saturday, August 3, noon- 7:30-pm

Elizabeth Catholic Church’s annual Jazz and Food featuring Jazz Performers, Sharon Rae North, Glenroy Bailey & Company, Doc Branch & The Keynotes, Paige Melton & Trio, Jazz Bassist Michael Hawkins, and the Line Dance King Kemel Patton. There will be food trucks, a kids area and local vendors. Donation is $5. The church is located at 2712 2nd Ave, Highland Park, Richmond. Details at https://stejazzfestival.com/ on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/st-elizabeth-catholic-church/st-elizabeth-jazz-food-festival/2178090358910918/

Dragon Boat Festival Saturday, August 3, opening ceremony 7:30a.m.

Sports Backers Annual Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival at Rocketts Landing, 5000 Old Osborne Turnpike, Richmond. Teams of 20 synchronized paddlers compete in 40-foot-long dragon boats on the James River at Rockets Landing throughput the day. In addition to the Dragon Boat Race, traditional cultural performances will take place during the festival courtesy of the Organization of Chinese Americans – Central Virginia Chapter (OCA-CVC). Opening ceremony is at 7:30am, and racing will start around 8:30am. Cultural performances at 10:15a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival is free and open spectators, there will be food trucks, Craft beer and entertainment. For more details visit http://www.sportsbackers.org/.

A multimedia presentation titled, “Making a Place for Themselves: A Survey of the Free Black Experience in Richmond and Petersburg from 1800-1865 Saturday, August 3, 2:00pm

Historian Elvatrice Belsches in the Gellman Room at the Main Richmond Public Library, 101 East Franklin Street. Through the use of riveting narratives, rare photographs and documents, the audience will be taken on an incredible journey that chronicles their travails and triumphs. The first President of Liberia, West Africa, The Hon. Joseph Jenkins Roberts will be covered along with other members of prominent families. Descendants of the free blacks in attendance. To register for the free event call 804-646-7223 or visit https://rvalibrary.org/about/locations/main-library/

Appreciation Day Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1 PM-5 PM.

5th Annual Richmond Public Safety Community Appreciation Day at Home Team Grill, 1630 West Main Street, Richmond. Recruiters for area Police Departments, Sheriff’s Departments, Richmond Fire Department, and Richmond DEC, along with many other service, public safety, and law enforcement support organizations will have tables with displays. Vehicle displays, Mounted Squad, K-9, and costumed characters. Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society will also be performing and have a table display. Silent auction, raffles, and more. Please plan to stop by and be a part of this event. This is a free event-Rain or Shine. Feel free to purchase lunch or an early dinner and enjoy a beverage, as a percentage of this year’s proceeds will be donated by the Home Team Grill to support the Richmond K-9 & Mounted Squad. Details visit https://hometeamgrill.com/locations/the-fan/