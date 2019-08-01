Woman walks into humane society, asks for 2 dogs that had been there the longest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Every animal lover will love this story.

A woman named Leslie walked into a North Carolina humane society and asked to take home the two dogs that had been there the longest and the ones with the most special needs.

Leslie wasn’t joking, and the Asheville Humane Society knew just the pair for her.

According to a Facebook post, the humane society introduced Leslie to Sam, who had extensive medical issues and was returned to the shelter after being adopted — and 13-year-old Brutus, who has severe separation anxiety, and was originally surrendered to be euthanized.

“We vowed to find these two amazing dogs their second chance, no matter how long it took,” the Asheville Humane Society said.

On July 26, Leslie brought the two dogs to her home, which has two acres of fenced-in yard for them to “spend their golden years.” The heart-warming moment Leslie walked them to her car was captured on camera.

The shelter had touching words as the adoption took place: