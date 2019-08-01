Signature Roasted Oysters Casino from The Boathouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — National oyster day is coming up on August 5th, but we decided to celebrate early. Boathouse Executive Chef Ted Sehenuk joined us in the kitchen to cook some roasted oysters casino, a unique take on the traditional clams casino recipe. Grab an apron and put on your sandals for this seafood extravaganza!

https://www.boathouseva.com/

Oyster Casino recipe from The Boathouse:

Serve on a long oval plate

Ingredients:

· Boathouse Oysters

· Casino Topping (see below for recipe)

· 1 oz Shredded Red Cabbage

· 1 Lemon Wedge

· 1 Cocktail Fork

Directions:

1. Scoop Casino topping on Boathouse Oysters on the half shell.

2. Roast in oven for 5-6 minutes until oyster is cooked and toping is browned.

3. Place cooked oyster on a bed of shredded red cabbage on long oval plate.

4. Serve with lemon wedge and cocktail fork.

Allergy warnings:

· Shellfish: oyster

· Milk: butter, cheese

Casino Topping (this makes a large batch!)

Ingredients:

· Pancetta 1 lb

· Butter 1 lb

· Garlic ( Minced ) 2 TBSP

· Red Pepper ( Diced ) 2 cup

· Green Pepper ( Diced ) 2 cup

· Onion ( Diced ) 2 cup

· Thyme ( Picked & Chopped ) 2 TBSP

· Pepper 1 tsp

· Panko 2 cup

· Parmesan Cheese 2 cup

· Yield 4 lbs = 3 qts

Directions:

1. In large sauce pot, render pancetta til it begins to brown.

2. Next, add butter, garlic, red pepper, green pepper, onion, thyme and pepper to pot.

3. Sauté for 5 min until butter is melted and vegetables are softened.

4. Pull off heat and fold in Panko and Parmesan.