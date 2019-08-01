Police searching for missing Richmond firefighter 

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are searching for a Richmond firefighter who has been reported missing.

Daniel Lewis, a firefighter with Fire Station 15, was reported missing to the Newport News Police Department on Monday, July 29.

Police responded to Lewis’ home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive for a welfare check on the 30-year-old firefighter. The welfare check came after a Battalion Chief from the Richmond Fire Department requested it.

When no one answered, the property manager let officers into the home, and Lewis was not found in the residence, WTKR reports.

Lewis commutes from Newport News to Richmond for work.

If you or someone you know has information on Lewis’ whereabouts, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-353-8694.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

