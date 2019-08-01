Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Jessica Noll took a visit to the beautiful Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to get an up close look at the incredible Lego sculptures featured throughout the gardens. Exhibitions Manager Ellen Parker shared details about the installation, also touching on other featured exhibits including The Art of Play. Make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to see these amazing displays before they are gone! For more information visit lewisginter.org or give them a call at 804-262-9887.

Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks details:

Open now through September 22nd from 9am - 5 am.

Extended Summer Hours on Thursday Nights until 9pm at Flowers after 5pm

Located at 1800 Lakeside Ave.

{*SPONSORED BY LEWIS GINTER*}