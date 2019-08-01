Meet Nikki-Dee Ray at Back-to-School Expo Saturday at Regency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The third annual Back-to-School Expo is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Regency mall in Henrico County.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray, along with Storm Rider 6, will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. handing out goodie bags to the first 500 people who donate school supplies.

The goal is to stuff Storm Rider 6 with donations that will be handed out to a students.

"All the donations are going to Ridge Elementary School, which is basically in our backyard,” Regency Marketing Director Julie Gordan said. “Regency is very community minded and we want to give back to those neighbors.”

Interested in attending the expo? Be sure to register for the event on Facebook.

In addition to sidewalk sales, organizes said there will be hands-on activities, fun and games.

Parents can get information on:

After School Activities, Sports and Tutoring

Nutrition and Healthy Lunch Options

Continuing Education and Financing

Health and Wellness

Organizers said much of the event will take place in the center of the mall's lower level.

Regency is partnering with WTVR CBS 6, Richmond Family Magazine and Bounce 2 the Moon for this year's expo.

