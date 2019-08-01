SHARE: Police searching for missing Richmond firefighter
Chesterfield man found guilty of shooting wife, killing her boyfriend
Body pulled from Meherrin River

Vandal with BB gun shoots out windows at Richmond middle school overnight

Posted 12:25 pm, August 1, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:26PM, August 1, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews were working to replace broken windows at a daycare center near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond Thursday morning.

The school is located in the 1000 block of Mosby Street in Richmond's East End.

Neighbors said someone used a BB gun to shoot out the panes of glass overnight. Detectives believe the crime occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday.

"There are no students at the site at this point in the summer and the one staff member was moved to another site during today’s work," a school spokesperson said.

This is the same building that was targeted by vandals in June.

Police have not announced any arrests in the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.