Vandal with BB gun shoots out windows at Richmond middle school overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews were working to replace broken windows at a daycare center near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond Thursday morning.

The school is located in the 1000 block of Mosby Street in Richmond's East End.

Neighbors said someone used a BB gun to shoot out the panes of glass overnight. Detectives believe the crime occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday.

"There are no students at the site at this point in the summer and the one staff member was moved to another site during today’s work," a school spokesperson said.

This is the same building that was targeted by vandals in June.

Police have not announced any arrests in the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.