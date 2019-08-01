× Le Diner en Blanc Richmond

RICHMOND, Va.– Le Diner en Blanc, Saturday, August 17

Diner En Blanc -Richmond is an event where friends will gather in a public space, set up a temporary, chic dining area and enjoy a couple of hours of fun. Richmond will once again host Le Diner en Blanc in August, the secret affair will take over an undisclosed public space whose location is only revealed minutes before the event starts. Twelve hundred guests are expected to attend this year’s gala. Foodies, fashion and cultural enthusiasts will once again sport their best white outfits, with the proper size table and furnishings, drinks, all white for the occasion. For more information visit Diner en Blanc at https://www.facebook.com/DinerEnBlanc.Richmond/ or https://richmond.dinerenblanc.com/

About Diner en Blanc

This très chic picnic is equal parts mystery tour, pop-up feast and je ne sais quoi. The event started in Paris about 30 years ago by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris now attracts over 10,000 people each year. What began as a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has now grown into an international sensation in over 70 cities in more than 25 countries.

The hosting team of Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond are Ayana Obika, Christine Wansleben and Enjoli Moon.