Here’s the August temperature and rain outlook

RICHMOND, Va. — July ended a couple of degrees above normal with 22 days of temperatures of 90° or hotter.

August started with another high in the 90s, but some slightly cooler weather will be around into this weekend.

During the month ahead, our normal high drops into the mid 80s, and the normal low drops into the mid 60s.

August averages out to be our wettest month with 4.66″ of rain.

For this month, the temperature outlook from the National Weather Service indicates temperatures will be near normal or slightly above normal.

Rainfall is expected to be near normal, but again, a normal August receives over four inches of rain.

So far this year, the temperature has reached 90° or hotter 39 times. We are running ahead of normal and where we were at this point in 2018 and 2017, but running well behind 2010.

